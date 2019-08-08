Cheniere Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $114 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

Cheniere Energy shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

