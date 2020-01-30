Celanese: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Celanese Corporation (CE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $43 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

Celanese expects full-year earnings to be $11 per share.

Celanese shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $110.26, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

