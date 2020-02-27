https://www.darientimes.com/news/texas/article/Atrion-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15087422.php
Atrion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.1 million.
The Allen, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.33 per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $36.8 million, or $19.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $155.1 million.
Atrion shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $631.80, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRI
View Comments