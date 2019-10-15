Astros fan arrested, accused of slapping Yankees fan at ALCS

This undated photo provided by the Harris County District Attorney's Office shows James Dinkins. Dinkins, an Astros fan is facing an assault charge after being accused by authorities of slapping a New York Yankees fan after the two got into an argument at Houston's Minute Maid Park during the second game of the AL Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Dinkins was arrested on the misdemeanor charge after police say he slapped the Yankees fan in the back of the head after he cheered for the New York team during the game. (Harris County District Attorney's Office via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — An Astros fan is facing an assault charge after being accused by authorities of slapping a New York Yankees fan after the two got into an argument at Houston's Minute Maid Park during the second game of the American League Championship Series.

James Dinkins was arrested on the misdemeanor charge after police say he slapped the Yankees fan in the back of the head after he cheered for the New York team during Sunday night's game.

The 73-year-old Dinkins, a former justice of the peace in neighboring Montgomery County, is free on a $100 bond. Court records didn't list an attorney for Dinkins.

Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle called the allegations against Dinkins "troubling," saying that Houston prides itself on "hospitality, sportsmanship, and welcoming anyone from anywhere."