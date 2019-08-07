American National Insurance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) _ American National Insurance Co. (ANAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $98.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Galveston, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.67. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.47 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $956.7 million in the period.

American National Insurance shares have decreased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 10% in the last 12 months.

