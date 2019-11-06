Aeglea: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

Aeglea shares have climbed almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11% in the last 12 months.

