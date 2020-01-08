2 arrested after firework ignited inside Houston-area school

HOUSTON (AP) — Two students were arrested after being charged with felony arson for allegedly igniting a firework inside a Houston-area high school cafeteria and causing several injuries, officials announced Wednesday.

Officials said four students suffered minor injuries when an aerial firework was set off in the cafeteria at Klein Forest High School in Klein around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the two students were charged with arson because they intentionally caused an explosion within the school.

“Our officers were able to quickly identify the suspects, obtain confessions, and file charges,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen.

Authorities have not released the names of the arrested students because they are juveniles.

The firework had been placed in a secondary container when it was set off, officials said.

A couple of the students were injured by the firework while the others were hurt as they tried to run away and tripped or fell.

Classes at the campus were dismissed early on Tuesday due to the incident. The school held classes on Wednesday.