Tokyo eerily quiet, bracing for worst typhoon in 6 decades

A woman takes windows in preparation for Typhoon Hagibis, in Kyonan town, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A powerful typhoon is forecast to bring up to 80 centimeters (31 inches) of rain and damaging winds to the Tokyo area and Japan's Pacific coast this weekend, and the government is warning residents to stockpile necessities and leave high-risk places before it's too dangerous. (Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP) less A woman takes windows in preparation for Typhoon Hagibis, in Kyonan town, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A powerful typhoon is forecast to bring up to 80 centimeters (31 inches) of rain and ... more Photo: Naoya Osato, AP Photo: Naoya Osato, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Tokyo eerily quiet, bracing for worst typhoon in 6 decades 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo and surrounding areas are bracing for a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades with streets and trains stations unusually quiet as rain poured over the city.

Store shelves are bare after people stocked up on water and food. Nearby beaches have not a surfer in sight, only towering dashing waves.

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to bring up to 80 centimeters (30 inches) of rain in the Tokyo area, including Chiba to the north that suffered power outages and damage from last month's typhoon.

Rugby World Cup matches, concerts and other events are canceled, flights grounded and trains halted.

Authorities acted quickly with warnings issued earlier this week, including urging people to stay indoors.