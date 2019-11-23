Sumatran rhino extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Sumatran rhinoceros has become extinct in Malaysia, after the last of the species in the country succumbed to an illness.

The Wildlife Department in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island says the rhino, named Iman, died of natural causes Saturday due to shock in her system. She had uterine tumors since her capture in March 2014.

Department director Augustine Tuuga said in a statement that Iman, who reportedly was 25 years old, was suffering significant pain from growing pressure of the tumors in her bladder, but that her death came sooner than expected. It came six months after the death of the country’s only male rhino in Sabah.

Sabah authorities have said they hope to collaborate with Indonesia to reproduce the critically endangered species through artificial insemination.