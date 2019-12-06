https://www.darientimes.com/news/science/article/Russian-supply-ship-lifts-off-to-International-14886477.php
Russian supply ship lifts off to International Space Station
MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies to the International Space Station has blasted off to the orbiting laboratory.
The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off Friday atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. It is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday.
The Progress is carrying about 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard.
