Atmospheric battle will determine where Dorian hits Florida

Meteorologists are pretty sure Hurricane Dorian will be a major storm when it wallops Florida around Labor Day, but they don't yet know where it will strike.

Four days before the system is expected to come ashore, Dorian could hit practically anywhere in the state.

What's shaping up is an atmospheric battle between a high pressure system over Bermuda and a low pressure system chugging east. Whichever wins, Florida loses. But if the high pressure is stronger, Dorian stays farther south. If the low pressure prevails, Dorian could move to the north.

Forecasters are fairly confident about one thing: Dorian will be powerful. With warm water as fuel and moist winds, the hurricane could make landfall as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds.