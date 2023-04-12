White House moves to protect some abortion patients' records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday proposed a new federal rule that aims to limit how law enforcement and state officials collect medical records from health providers and insurers if they pursue criminal or civil investigations into women who flee their home states to seek abortions elsewhere.
The proposal, prompted by a string of blows to abortion access across the country, follows a federal judge’s ruling on Friday that threatens to pull the most commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone, off the market.