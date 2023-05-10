USAID chief pledges US support to Serbia, Kosovo in talks

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The United States’ top international development official, Samantha Power, on Wednesday pledged U.S. support to Serbia and Kosovo as the two former wartime enemies work to stabilize relations at a time of heightened tensions.
“It will take political courage to find a durable solution, acceptable to both sides, but the support from the U.S. will be steadfast in the coming weeks as Serbia and Kosovo work to take next steps,” Power told reporters in Belgrade, Serbia's capital.