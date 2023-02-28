US Marshals computer system hit by ransomware attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major breach of a U.S. Marshals Service computer system this month with ransomware, hackers stole sensitive and personally identifiable data about agency employees and targets of investigations, an agency spokesman said Tuesday.

The hacked system was disconnected from the network shortly after the breach and stolen data were discovered Feb. 17. The Justice Department determined it was a major incident and opened an investigation as the Marshals work "swiftly and effectively,” to tamp down any risks associated with the breach, agency spokesman Drew Wade said Tuesday.