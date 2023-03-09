Tennessee governor OKs bill to cut Nashville council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Tennessee's governor signed off Thursday on cutting Democratic-leaning Nashville's metro council in half, a move that follows the council's rejection of efforts to host the 2024 Republican National Convention in Music City.
Gov. Bill Lee signed the proposal into law a little less than an hour after the Senate voted to shrink Nashville's 40-member council. The Republican didn't issue a statement or warning, but he had previously said that generally he supported council sizes smaller than Nashville's.