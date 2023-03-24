Student group sues after Texas university cancels drag show

A student group at a university in the Texas Panhandle said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that the school's president violated their constitutional right to free speech when he canceled their planned drag show.
Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, located just south of Amarillo, said this week in a letter and column laden with religious references that he believed drag shows discriminated against women and were "derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny, no matter the stated intent.”