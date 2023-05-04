Serbia police urge people to lock guns after school shooting

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police on Thursday urged citizens to lock up their guns after a 13-year-old boy used his father's guns in a shooting rampage that killed eight of his fellow students and a school guard, sending shock waves through the nation.
Thousands of people in Belgrade and other cities throughout the Balkan country lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the victims of the shooting that happened in a central district in the Serbian capital on Wednesday morning.