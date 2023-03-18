Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks

OHRID, North Macedonia (AP) — Western officials are hoping for progress this weekend in EU-mediated talks between Serbia and Kosovo's leaders, in a new attempt to ease decades of tensions between the Balkan wartime foes and solve one of Europe's longest standing disputes.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are to meet on Saturday at North Macedonia's lakeside resort of Ohrid. They tentatively agreed last month to the wording of an 11-point EU plan to normalize relations following the neighbors' 1998-1999 war and Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.