Pope in Hungary meets with Ukrainian refugees, Russian envoy

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis plunged into both sides of Russia's war with Ukraine on Saturday, greeting some of the 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled across the border to Hungary during a public prayer service and then meeting privately with an envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church that has strongly supported the war.
Francis maintained the Vatican's tradition of diplomatic neutrality during his second day in Budapest, where he's on a weekend visit to minister to Hungary's Catholic faithful.