Poland probes parts of aerial military object found in woods

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors and security service personnel in Poland are investigating the remains of an aerial military object that was found in woods in the center of the country, the justice minister reported Thursday.

Poland’s security services are on high alert due to Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. However, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter that the object found near Zamosc, a town near the city of Bydgoszcz which is located some 265 kilometers (164 miles) northwest of Warsaw, did not pose a danger to residents.