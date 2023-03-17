Officials discussing security in case of Trump indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks by a Manhattan grand jury and appear in a courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president, four law enforcement officials said Friday.

There has been no public announcement of any timeframe for the grand jury's secret work, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.