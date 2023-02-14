NYC Mayor Adams gets split decision in battle against rats

NEW YORK (AP) — In his battle against rats, New York City Mayor Eric Adams scored a split decision Tuesday when a hearing officer dismissed one summons while upholding another issued by a city inspector citing him for not doing enough to keep rodents at bay from his Brooklyn townhouse.
In a city where some residents consider rats Public Enemy No. 1, the mayor's own troubles with rodents has been the source of amusement among those keeping score of the city's mostly losing battle against the vermin.