Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Republican Nikki Haley plans to formally announce her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, betting that her boundary-breaking career as a woman and person of color who governed in the heart of the South before representing the U.S. on the world stage can overcome entrenched support for her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump.
Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador, released a video on Tuesday declaring her candidacy. The Wednesday event in the historic coastal city of Charleston marks the first time she'll appear in public as a declared White House hopeful. It could also amount to a show of strength in her home state, which holds a critical early primary that influences the fate of the GOP nomination.