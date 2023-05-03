New legislation to counter China pushed by Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats launched a new legislative effort Wednesday in one of the few areas that appears to be generating bipartisanship in Congress — taking on China.
The aim is to build on last year's bipartisan passage of a bill to boost computer chip production in the United States with more than $52 billion in manufacturing incentives and semiconductor research. That package, like the new one, was touted by lawmakers as a necessary step toward making America more competitive with China.