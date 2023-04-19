Minnesota prepares for major flooding after snowy winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Most of Minnesota should escape serious flooding over the next couple weeks, emergency managers said Wednesday, but cautioned that higher-than-expected rains in the coming days or rapid snowmelt in the Red River Valley could raise the threat.
“Right now we are entering what we hope to be the peak of this event, which should be occurring over the next week to 10 days," said Dan Hawblitzel, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. "That is assuming — and that is an assumption — that we don't have any more significant sources of precipitation. And unfortunately we can't guarantee that.”