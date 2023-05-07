Kentucky GOP aims for strong matchup versus Dem Gov. Beshear

LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky's GOP primary campaign sprints toward the finish line, some Republicans are looking ahead to the November election with an eye toward who best can reclaim the governorship — a job that the state's dominant party has struggled to hold despite its strong showing in other races.
With candidates dashing from the hills of Appalachia to the suburbs of Lexington and Louisville and rural communities out west, some of the voters they meet along the way say they are basing decisions in the May 16 primary mostly on which Republican would pose the toughest challenge to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who is facing nominal party opposition.