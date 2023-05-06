Jill Biden: Charles' coronation was 'just amazing to see'

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden, who represented the United States at Saturday's coronation of Britain's King Charles III, said there was “such beauty in the pageantry of the ceremony” and it was “just amazing to see.”
“You can't imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the king and then on the head on the queen,” she said during a telephone interview with The Associated Press after the ceremony in London. “It's really surreal to see and experience that moment.”