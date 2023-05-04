Iowa lawmakers close with private school funds, tax breaks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature adjourned Thursday after approving most of the Republican majority's priorities, including using public money for private school tuition, banning gender-affirming care for transgender children, removing some books from school libraries and reorganizing state government in a way that gives the governor more power over top administrators.
Both chambers adjourned after approving an $8.5 billion budget. Earlier in the week, Republicans who hold large majorities in both chambers pushed through a $100 million property tax cut that Gov. Kim Reynolds planned to sign Thursday.