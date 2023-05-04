In latest abortion law chapter: Bill signings, court rulings

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
Courts this week blocked abortion restrictions from taking effect in two states, while lawmakers in a third are forging ahead with a plan for a new ban that's less stringent than most.
Those are some of the latest developments in an abortion landscape that is being crafted by lawmakers, governors and courts across the country in the aftermath of last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to an abortion.