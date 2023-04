OLYMPIA Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a trio of bills meant to prevent gun violence Tuesday — one banning the sale of certain semiautomatic rifles, one imposing a 10-day waiting period on firearms purchases, and one clearing the way for lawsuits against gun makers or sellers in certain cases.

A crowd of gun-control activists and Democratic lawmakers broke into cheers as he signed the measures, which he said would not solve all gun violence but would save lives.