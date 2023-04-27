Global Citizen's next campaign: Reform climate financing

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley repeated her call Thursday to rewrite the rules of global development banks to relieve the debts of middle and lower income countries and increase funding for climate adaptation.
“It cannot be easier for a young person to get a 30 year mortgage than for our country to get development funds to save the people and to save the planet,” said Mottley, who has championed an agenda to reform the global banks that have provided funding to less wealthy countries since the end of World War II.