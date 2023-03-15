Garcetti India nomination wins critical test vote in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appeared headed for confirmation Wednesday as the next U.S. ambassador to India, 20 months after he was initially selected for the post and amid fallout from a sexual harassment scandal involving a onetime top adviser.
The nomination cleared a key test vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate, 52-42. The vote unfolded with some suspense, as it wasn't clear the progressive Democrat would have enough support to advance. But he was able to win over a handful of Republican senators, putting him over the top. A final vote was scheduled for later in the day.