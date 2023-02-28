French court to rule on TotalEnergies' east Africa projects

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court is set to rule Tuesday on a case in which French and Ugandan environmentalist groups accuse energy company TotalEnergies of failing to prevent human rights violations and risks to the environment in connection with major oil projects in east Africa.
In a 2018 lawsuit, six French and Ugandan activist groups said the company's oil extraction and pipeline projects completely or partially adversely impact the lands of approximately 118,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania. They said tens of thousands are still awaiting compensation.