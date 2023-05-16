Durham report takeaways: a 'seriously flawed' Russia investigation and its lasting impact on the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bungled applications to eavesdrop on a former aide of then-candidate Donald Trump. Flawed research by a former British spy tasked with a sensitive, and political, assignment. And an FBI scrambling against the election-season clock to untangle suspicions about foreign government collusion that it feared could have grave national security implications.
A 306-page report by Justice Department special counsel John Durham is refocusing negative attention on one of the most politically significant investigations in FBI history: the probe into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign was conspiring with Russia to tip the outcome of the election.