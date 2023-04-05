Bulgaria: Borissov proposes coalition after contested vote

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose center-right GERB party clinched a narrow win in Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, invited his political opponents Wednesday to talks on forming a government.
Results from Sunday’s election, Bulgaria's fifth in two years, showed GERB with 26.5% of the vote, edging out the reformist We Continue the Change party by less than 2 percentage points. Four other parties passed the minimum support threshold needed to make it into the 240-seat National Assembly.