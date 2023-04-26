Broad school voucher expansion makes Indiana GOP budget deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new state budget will expand eligibility for its private school voucher program to higher earners and speed up planned income tax rate cuts under a deal announced Wednesday by Republican legislative leaders.

Senate Republicans had resisted both House-backed moves but they were included in the budget agreement after an updated tax revenue report released last week showed the state is projected to collect about $1.5 billion, or 2.5% more than previously expected through July 2025.