Authorities: Mentally ill man who attacked congressional staffers has violent history

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A mentally ill man threatened a woman with a metal baseball bat, chasing her through a northern Virginia neighborhood, before attacking U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly's office, shattering windows and striking two women, including an intern on her first day on the job, authorities said.
Staffers then managed to shelter in an inner office until officers arrived, within five minutes. Connolly said they used a stun gun to subdue the man, identified as Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, 49, of Fairfax. He was held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on charges of malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney pending his first appearance Tuesday.