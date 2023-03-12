Amtrak wants to study Mississippi-to-Texas I-20 train route

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amtrak and the Southern Rail Commission say they will apply for federal funds to study passenger rail service between Meridian, Mississippi, and Dallas and Fort Worth in Texas.

The corridor along Interstate 20 would serve cities including Jackson in Mississippi and Monroe and Shreveport in Louisiana. Amtrak said in a news release that it would be a separate section of its Crescent train, which now runs between New York and New Orleans, meaning travelers could go on to Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York.