Albanian opposition holds new rally to seek PM's resignation

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters protested anew in the capital Tirana Friday, calling for the prime minister’s resignation for alleged corruption and mishandling of the small Balkan nation’s economy.
Demonstrators gathered in front of the main government building in pouring rain, chanting slogans and bearing banners. They were addressed by Sali Berisha, a former president and prime minister who leads the center-right Democratic Party, and former president Ilir Meta, who leads the left-wing Freedom Party.