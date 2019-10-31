These two Democrats voted no on Trump impeachment resolution

Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson was one of just two House Democrats to vote no on ground rules for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The House approved the package on a 232-196 vote Thursday. All Republicans voted against the resolution, and Peterson and New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew were the only Democrats joining them.

Peterson has maintained an impeachment proceeding is pointless without bipartisan support, and would only divide the country further.

Peterson has long represented the sprawling northwest portion of Minnesota, though his victory margin has declined in recent years in the firmly conservative territory that went strongly for Trump in 2016. He's among more than 60 Democrats nationwide who have already been targeted by Republicans with ads critical of impeachment.

Thursday's near party-line roll call was the chamber's first formal vote on a process that's likely to take months, possibly stretching into the early weeks of the 2020 election year.

Underscoring the gravity of the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presided over the chamber as it voted on the rules package.

The vote was a victory for majority Democrats, who will control the investigation in the House. It gives them the ability to curb the ability of Republicans to subpoena witnesses and of White House lawyers to present witnesses.

Republicans said the process was skewed against them and the White House.

The vote showed how neither side has budged in their fight over whether Trump's effort to squeeze Ukraine for dirt on his Democratic political foes merits forcing him from office.