UN agency: Thailand reports case of coronavirus from China

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency said Monday that Thai officials have reported that a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan has been hospitalized in Thailand with a recently identified new type of coronavirus.

The World Health Organization said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is consulting with the agency's emergency committee, which generally decides whether viral outbreaks merit an expanded response from health authorities. WHO said the case was identified on Wednesday, and the person was quickly hospitalized. It said Thai officials had indicated that the person was now recovering.

Officials in Wuhan said over the weekend that a total of 41 people were suffering from pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, and a 61-year-old man had died from the illness — China's first first death from the new virus.

China says the cause of the Wuhan outbreak remains unknown but has sought to play down speculation that it could be a reappearance of the SARS epidemic, which killed hundreds in 2002 and 2003.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved to cause more severe illnesses.

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills and body aches are associated with more dangerous kinds of coronaviruses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.