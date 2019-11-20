Trump to meet on teen vaping as plans for flavor ban fade

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials say President Donald Trump will meet with medical experts, health advocates and industry representatives on the problem of underage vaping later this week.

The White House meeting set for Friday comes amid a surge in electronic cigarette use by teens. Administration officials said Wednesday that the president will hear from “all sides” as he considers “responsible guidelines” for e-cigarettes.

The announcement comes days after reports that the president is backing away from a sweeping ban on e-cigarette flavors proposed in September.

Under that plan, the Food and Drug Administration would remove fruit, dessert, other sweet flavors because of their appeal to teens.

But the ban has faced aggressive pushback from vaping lobbyists and conservative groups who warn it could cost Trump votes in key states.