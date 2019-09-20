Philippines confirms 2nd polio case after declaring outbreak

Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, second from left, administers anti-polio vaccine to a child during the launch of a campaign to end the resurgence of polio Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine health officials have confirmed a second case of polio in a 5-year-old child a day after declaring the country's first outbreak in nearly two decades and announced plans for a massive immunization program.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday that authorities confirmed the second case in a boy from Laguna province south of Manila after samples were found positive for the polio virus.

Health officials declared a new outbreak Thursday after confirming the disease in a 3-year-old girl in southern Lanao del Sur province. They said the polio virus has also been detected in sewage in Manila and in waterways in the southern Davao region, prompting plans for an immunization drive starting next month.