https://www.darientimes.com/news/medical/article/Officials-3-people-who-went-through-LA-Airport-14911235.php Officials: 3 people who went through LA Airport had measles Updated 7:13 pm EST, Monday, December 16, 2019 Most Popular 1 FOUND: Missing four-month old Golden retriever Mango reunited with Darien owners 2 Palmer family, town officials and project leaders break ground on Heights redevelopment 3 Town mourns loss of Marc Thorne 4 Crushing loss for Darien 5 Heartbreaking finish for Darien 6 Winter weather returning with snow, sleet, freezing rain 7 Breakfast on the go! The Depot provides hot breakfast for commuters at Darien’s train stations View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.