Ala. says injunction required against abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama says U.S. Supreme Court precedent "regrettably requires" a federal judge to block the state's abortion ban from taking effect while a legal challenge plays out in court.

Attorney General Steve Marshall's office in a Monday court filing responded to abortion clinics' request for a preliminary injunction against the ban.

The state said a judge is "for now" bound by Supreme Court rulings, such as Roe. v. Wade, which require the injunction be granted. Alabama called those "tragically wrong" decisions.

The Alabama law set to take effect in November would make performing an abortion a felony in almost all cases. Abortion providers challenged it as unconstitutional.

Alabama is one of several states seeking to ignite legal fights in the hopes of getting the Supreme Court to reconsider legalized abortion.