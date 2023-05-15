Oklahoma leaders reach education deal on voucher-style tax credits, teacher pay hikes

Oklahoma City (AP) — Public school teachers across Oklahoma will receive pay raises of up to $6,000 annually under a deal announced by Republican leaders on Monday that also clears the way for a voucher-style tax credit program for families who homeschool their children or send them to private schools.
The package announced by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and GOP leaders in the House and Senate includes $625 million in new recurring funding for education and includes six weeks of paid maternity leave for certified school personnel. The details of the plan are expected to easily pass the House and Senate as soon as this week and be signed into law by the governor.