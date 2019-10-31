Whooping cough case confirmed at Portland high school

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Health Department has confirmed a case of whooping cough a high school in Portland.

KOIN reports the case was reported at Grant High School.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, causes severe, violent coughing and spreads easily in groups.

Other signs include cold-like symptoms like a runny nose but usually no fever.

There is a vaccine for pertussis, but the health department said it wears off over time.