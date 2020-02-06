Whitmer proposes $61.9B budget with boost in school funding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed a $61.9 billion state budget, including what she billed as the biggest increase for classroom operations in 20 years.

The plan would boost overall spending by 3.9%.

The Democrat proposed increasing base per-student funding by $225, or 2.8%, for most schools. She also proposed a $60 million boost for special education and a $60 million increase for academically at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

Whitmer again sought funding for her proposed Reconnect program to provide tuition-free community college or technical training for nontraditional students age 25 and older without an associate's or bachelor's degree.