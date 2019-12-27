WV man charged with threatening schools works as school cook

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged with making terroristic threats against two Kanawha County schools works in one the school's kitchens, officials said Friday.

Thomas Bass, 22, is accused of calling the county school's tip line 14 times last week, warning that someone was going to “shoot up” South Charleston Middle School and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School, according to a criminal complaint. He also mentioned a bomb in one of the calls.

Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said Bass is currently employed as a cook at the South Charleston Middle School. She said the county doesn't comment on personnel matters but said “there is a policy and process in place for employees who are charged criminally” in response to a question about Bass' employment status.

State records show Bass was booked at the South Central Regional Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.