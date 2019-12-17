W Virginia medical school offering free osteopathic services

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine on Monday said it is looking for patients for its free annual osteopathic clinic.

The medical school has opened registration for its Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Clinic, which provides free osteopathic evaluations and other treatments to people who live in Lewisburg and surrounding areas

The school says procedures are performed by students under the supervision of physicians. The program runs on Wednesdays between Jan. 8 and Feb. 5, and then from Feb. 12 to March 11 at the school's Clinical Evaluation Center in Lewisburg.

Potential patients must have a written referral from a doctor, physician's assistant or nurse practitioner before scheduling an appointment with the clinic.